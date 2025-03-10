Summerset Group Holdings Limited (SNZ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 on March 26th

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a 14.8% increase from Summerset Group’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
Summerset Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.
About Summerset Group
