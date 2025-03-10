Summerset Group Holdings Limited (SNZ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 on March 26th

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a 14.8% increase from Summerset Group’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

Summerset Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Summerset Group

Featured Stories

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. The company provides rest home care, hospital care, memory care, and respite and short-term care services; and facilities and activities, as well as villas, cottages, townhouses, apartments, serviced apartments, and care centers.

