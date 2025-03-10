Taika Capital LP Acquires Shares of 2,430 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR opened at $115.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.18. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

