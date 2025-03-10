Taika Capital LP Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Travelers Companies by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 131,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 404,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $258.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.74 and its 200 day moving average is $244.84. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

