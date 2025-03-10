Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1853650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.55 to C$0.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.78 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

