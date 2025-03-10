Tassel Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Tassel Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 249,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 9.2% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tassel Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Penney Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,039,000.

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.98 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

