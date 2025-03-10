Tassel Capital Management Inc. Makes New $477,000 Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tassel Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 0.4% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.91. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $121.70.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

