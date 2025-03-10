Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 26,033 shares.The stock last traded at $18.12 and had previously closed at $18.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Stock Down 3.0 %

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.28.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

