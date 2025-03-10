Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Releases Earnings Results

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Telos had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%.
Telos Stock Performance
NASDAQ TLS opened at $2.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $186.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.90. Telos has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Telos from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
About Telos
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.
