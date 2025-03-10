Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Releases Earnings Results

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Telos had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%.

Telos Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLS opened at $2.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $186.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.90. Telos has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.03.

Get Telos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Telos from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.