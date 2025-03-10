Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $321.67 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $321.67 million and approximately $20.07 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000866 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000228 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000667 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,501,503,784,924 coins and its circulating supply is 5,451,054,263,310 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is commonwealth.im/terra-luna-classic-lunc. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

