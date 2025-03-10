The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,001 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.31% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $241,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $235,098.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,331,082.31. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,421,788 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $179.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.96. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

