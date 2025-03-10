The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 141,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,312,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,746,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,274.66. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $176.06 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $153.52 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $412.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

