The Root Network One Day Volume Hits $3.34 Million (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. The Root Network has a total market capitalization of $15.48 million and $3.34 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Root Network has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One The Root Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80,190.13 or 1.00288588 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79,838.37 or 0.99848662 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Root Network Token Profile

The Root Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,446,820,515 tokens. The Root Network’s official message board is therootnetwork.komi.io. The Root Network’s official website is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork.

The Root Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,446,820,515 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.01073916 USD and is down -7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2,458,904.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Root Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Root Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

