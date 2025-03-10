The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Prescient Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $105.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.16. The company has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

