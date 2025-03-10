Theta Fuel Market Cap Hits $261.37 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $261.37 million and $9.53 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00022093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,869,446,475 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

