Theta Network (THETA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $35.60 Million

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Theta Network has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Network has a total market capitalization of $907.56 million and approximately $35.60 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Network Profile

Theta Network’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a blockchain platform designed for media, entertainment, and AI-driven applications. It enables decentralised video streaming, content delivery, and data storage while integrating AI through EdgeCloud AI Services, which support generative AI models, Agentic AI frameworks for autonomous interactions, and collaborative machine learning with FedML. Its Metachain architecture allows scalable blockchain interactions, while its Edge Network provides decentralised computing for AI model deployment. The dual-token system—THETA for governance and TFUEL for transactions—powers operations, including AI-based services. With EVM compatibility, Theta supports smart contracts for AI data validation and decentralised AI applications, positioning itself as a multi-functional Web3 infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

