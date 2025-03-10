Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037,193 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,546 shares during the last quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,556,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 986,432 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

