Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,435 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWIFree Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 544,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,616,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,086,000 after acquiring an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter.

CWI stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

