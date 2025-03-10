Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 43 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.81.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $449.40 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $195.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

