Top Defense Stocks To Watch Now – March 9th

Boeing, General Electric, Citigroup, Lockheed Martin, and Analog Devices are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks refer to shares of companies engaged in the research, development, and production of military equipment, technology, and services for national defense. These companies often benefit from steady government spending on security and defense initiatives, making their stocks an attractive option for investors looking to tap into the strategic and often resilient defense sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded down $4.24 on Friday, hitting $154.20. 12,519,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,846,522. Boeing has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $203.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.22.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,681,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,542. The stock has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 12 month low of $130.38 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,209,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,126,045. Citigroup has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $12.81 on Friday, reaching $474.31. 2,168,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,230. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.59. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $225.86. 4,062,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $182.57 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.21.

