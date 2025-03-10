Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Now – March 9th

Rigetti Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, and IonQ are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies involved in the research, development, or production of quantum computing technologies. These stocks offer investors exposure to a cutting-edge sector that may revolutionize fields like cryptography, optimization, and complex system simulations as the technology matures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 74,469,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,504,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

BAH stock traded up $8.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,249,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $190.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.18.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,153,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,921,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

