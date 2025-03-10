Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVES. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

AVES stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. The company has a market cap of $557.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.69. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

