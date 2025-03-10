Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,452,000. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 295,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,516,000.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $67.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.33. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.02 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.92.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

