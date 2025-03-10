Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 72,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 126,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FREL opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.07. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

