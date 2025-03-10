Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,329,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,204 shares in the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 203,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $315.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.30. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

