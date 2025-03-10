Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 3,260 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 285,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 272,656 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VWO stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.