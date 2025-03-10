TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $61.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

