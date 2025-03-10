Totally (LON:TLY) Trading Down 10.6% – Here’s Why

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.13 ($0.04). 3,759,386 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 2,319,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

Totally Stock Down 10.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.99.

About Totally

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

