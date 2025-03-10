Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $15.46 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 8.1% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $59.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.27. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

