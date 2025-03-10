Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

