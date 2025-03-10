Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

APEI has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair upgraded American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ APEI traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $22.15. 35,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,610. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $392.25 million, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

