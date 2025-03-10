TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.74-2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXNM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on TXNM Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.
TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.05 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Analysts forecast that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.05%.
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
