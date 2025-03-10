Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1,866.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,486,000 after acquiring an additional 524,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 148.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 275,511 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,549,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2,291.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after acquiring an additional 101,681 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,073.08. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,816 shares of company stock worth $9,118,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $589.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $599.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

