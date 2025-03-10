Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) CFO Fahmi Karam Buys 11,500 Shares

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) CFO Fahmi Karam purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. This represents a 7.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 903,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,523. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Upbound Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Upbound Group by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

