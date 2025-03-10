Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 495,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,012,448. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,898. This represents a 34.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,602. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,188,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,122,000 after buying an additional 115,390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,089,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,653,000 after buying an additional 173,082 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,483,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,422,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,765,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

