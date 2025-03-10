USDX [Kava] Price Reaches $0.66 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $211,219.63 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded flat against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80,250.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.78 or 0.00443339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00040941 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000062 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.66331977 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $211,282.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.