VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after buying an additional 424,042 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $225.09 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $198.44 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.30. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

