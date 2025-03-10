Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,012,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $115,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $62.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

