Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,457 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $194,785,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,651 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $191.25 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.09. The firm has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

