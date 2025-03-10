Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Rebalance LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Rebalance LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 14.0% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $187,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,525,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $283.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

