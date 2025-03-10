Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 93,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 573,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $370,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.45 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.56.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

