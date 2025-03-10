Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Up 9.6% – Time to Buy?

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.67. 103,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 563,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Veradigm Stock Up 3.4 %

About Veradigm

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

