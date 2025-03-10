Verasity 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.54 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $13.42 million and $6.54 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,798,580,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,798,580,942 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

