Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $209,000 Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $239.98 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $174.64 and a one year high of $298.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.22 and a 200-day moving average of $269.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total value of $140,765.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,936,573.15. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

