Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,999,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CCEP. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $82.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $88.39.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

