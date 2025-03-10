Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $321,000 in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in BankUnited by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in BankUnited by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,955. This represents a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 37.66%.

About BankUnited

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.