Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $33.67 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Kilroy Realty worth $33,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,862,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,680,000 after purchasing an additional 218,163 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,015,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 428.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 850,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 689,962 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,592.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 400,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after acquiring an additional 376,743 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KRC opened at $33.36 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Angela M. Aman purchased 2,797 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,153.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

