Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,686,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316,724 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Annaly Capital Management worth $30,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 30,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

