Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NCV opened at $13.24 on Monday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

