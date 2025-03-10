Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NFJ traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.43. 158,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

