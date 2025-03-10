Vista Investment Partners II LLC Acquires New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $154.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average of $160.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

